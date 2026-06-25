/Global Stardom to silence: Can actress Seo Yea Ji finally reclaim her throne in South Korean entertainment industry?

The South Korean entertainment industry demands high moral stands from their artists. Several celebrities, who have been at the peak of their careers, face major scandals that come to a sudden halt. Once hailed as one of South Korea's most captivating stars for her unforgettable performances in dramas such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Lawless Lawyer, among others. However, controversies led to her alteration of her trajectory. Let's delve in to know her global stardom, controversies and more.

Rise of Seo Yea Ji in South Korea's showbiz industry

Seo Yea Ji rose in the entertainment industry after her acting debut in 2013 to global stardom with the 2020 hit It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Originally, she had plans to become a news anchor but accidentally played the role in the 2013 sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3. She then carved out a reputation for handling emotionally complex, dark and edgy characters in shows like Save Me (2017) and Lawless Lawyer (2018).

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Her career exploded in 2020 when she played the role of fierce, eccentric and stylish children's book author Ko Moon Young in It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The show's global success earned her immense international acclaim and a Baeksang Arts nomination for Best Actress.

Apart from shows, Seo Yea Ji has also been part of films including Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River, Another Way, Stay With Me, Circle of Atonement, The Throne, The Bros, By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture and Recalled, among others.

Scandal, allegations surrounding Seo Yea Ji

In 2021, Seo Yea JI faced a massive controversy when leaked text messages suggested she exhibited controlling behaviour over her then-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung Hyun, during the filming of the 2018 drama, Time. The public backlash in South Korea was so severe that she was dropped from numerous advertising deals and was forced to step down from the drama Island.

She took a multi-year hiatus from the entertainment industry. While the scandal nearly ended her domestic career, international fans largely viewed her as a victim of overly punitive industry cancel culture.

Comeback of Seo Yea Ji: Recent shows and upcoming project

Seo Yea Ji made her comeback in television in 2022 with a revenge melodrama, Eve. While the project showcased her acting abilities, it failed to fully restore her public image in South Korea. After a period of being lying low, Seo Yea Ji started her own personal Instagram account, signalling a gradual return to the public eye.

After four years, Seo Yea Ji made her highly anticipated return to the entertainment industry by marking her theatrical debut in the stage play named A Hymn of Death (also known as Praise of Death). Praise of History is a play that captures the love of artists who lived in the era of upheaval in the 1920s and the desire for freedom that they could not give up. In the play, Seo Ye-ji plays Yun Sim-deok, a sad soprano who shook the times.

She is currently reviewing offers for upcoming projects, including the webtoon-based OTT thriller titled Forest of Humans. As per the Webtoon, it is set inside a secret containment facility in the woods built for experimental purposes on PSYCHOPATHIC SERIAL KILLERS. When a catastrophic breakdown happens, the facility descends into chaos. The researchers are killed, and the bloodthirsty murderers are left to fend for themselves while turning on each other.