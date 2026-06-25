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Only $34.99! Zendaya stuns in oversized eBay t-shirt at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotion

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 17:06 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 17:06 IST
Only $34.99! Zendaya stuns in oversized eBay t-shirt at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotion

Zendaya in eBay t-shirt Photograph: (X)

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Zendaya and her fashion always manage to stand out, and her recent outfit is proof that style doesn't always have to be expensive. Her recent T-shirt is from eBay and cost just $34.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, the newly-married couple, are currently busy promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While their chemistry is making noise all over social media, it’s also Zendaya’s fashion that, like always, is making headlines again.

The actress, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, is once again dominating headlines with her method of dressing during the promotional tour. Recently, at one event, she was spotted wearing an oversized graphic print T-shirt.

Zendaya shows off toned legs in a T-shirt. What's the price of it?

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At the screening hosted at UGC Cinema City Bercy in Paris, France, the Euphoria actress walked out wearing an oversized graphic print T-shirt styled as a mini dress.

The actress looked stunning in the vintage Spider-Man T-shirt featuring a bold red-and-black superhero print.

Also read: What is method dressing? How it started and why Hollywood and Bollywood stars are obsessed with it

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The oversized 2XL tee was snagged from eBay for just $34.99, proving you don’t need big bucks to make a big statement. While some might think the shirt costs a fortune, details shared by her longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach, confirm the vintage tee was sourced from eBay for $34.99.

Sharing a screenshot of the original eBay listing on Instagram Stories, Wednesday, Roach wrote, “Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune.

According to the details available on the website, the item was in “good, pre-owned” condition. However, after Zendaya wore it, the price of the T-shirt went up, and it has since sold for $200 on eBay.

Law Roach's IG story Photograph: (IG/Law Roach)

She styled her simple eBay dress with white stilettos, silver earrings, and a watch. She added more gloss to her look with brown smoky eyes and glossy lips. Aside from the Spidey T-shirt, Zendaya is again rocking the fashion world with her signature "method dressing."

Also read: Did BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault called it quits? Here's what we know

Earlier, she stepped out wearing a spider-inspired archival Giorgio Armani dress and a sparkly red-and-blue two-piece Versace set.

In the movie, Zendaya plays the role of Peter Parker's love interest, Michelle 'MJ' Jones-Watson. However, in the fourthcoming movie, the twist is, that everyone, including her, has forgotten about him.

Spider-Man film hits theatres July 31.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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