Abhishek Bachchan 'Breathe S2' co-star Amit Sadh to get a COVID-19 test

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe Into The Shadows' co-star Amit Sadh to get a COVID-19 test, after Abhishek tested positive Taking to social media, Amit himself revealed that he will be getting tested today as a precautionary measure.

''Hi all, Thank you, everyone, for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however, will get a precautionary Covid19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery." He shared the post.

In the last few days, Abhishek and Amit were together dubbing for their web show. Meanwhile, the dubbing studio also has been temporarily shut.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020 ×

Amitabh's health is said to be stable as he and Abhishek are currently at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. They have mild symptoms and are currently admitted in an isolation unit.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have also tested positive for the virus. Jaya Bachchan, who has tested negative, will be tested again later.