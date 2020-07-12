Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

After husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhaya have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, the mother-daughter duo had tested negative.

Meanwhile, Amitabh's health is said to be stable as he and Abhishek are currently at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. They have mild symptoms and are currently admitted in an isolation unit.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the news, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery."

The BMC officials have sealed Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa and have sanitised the area.