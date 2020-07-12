Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for COVID-19. Anupam has been tested negative.

Anupam Kher himself revealed the news on his Twitter handle, ''This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful to have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed''.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020 ×

Her mother Dulari Kher has been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital. The BMC has been informed about it, Kher said in the video.



Earlier on Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. The dubbing studio where Abhishek was working has been closed. Amitabh Bachchan's condition stable after testing positive for COVID-19