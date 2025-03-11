With the Indian Premier League (IPL) less than two weeks away, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are yet to announce their captain for the upcoming season. The rest of the nine franchises have already announced the skipper for IPL 2025, and a decision from DC is expected soon.

It was Rishabh Pant who led the side last season but he will now lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after being traded in the IPL 2025 auction. DC has multiple options for who can lead the team. Let's have a look at who can lead DC in IPL 2025:

KL Rahul - The wicketkeeper-batter was bought by DC from LSG in what can be touted as the like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant. Rahul has experience of leading an IPL side with LSG and Punjab Kings as well. Talking about his captaincy record, Rahul has led in 64 IPL games. He has 31 wins and 31 losses to his name, with two games being tied.

Axar Patel - The all-rounder could be a surprise pick by Delhi to lead the team. He has been associated with the team since 2019 and had led them in one off game in the 2024 season. Patel, however, lost the only game he captained the side in.

Faf du Plessis - The former Protea has enough experience of leading a side in international cricket as well as the IPL. He was the skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru until being traded to DC for the upcoming season. He has led in 42 IPL games and managed to win 21 of them with 21 losses as well.

DC, which have never won an IPL title, finished as runners-up in their best ever performance under Shreyas Iyer in the 2021 season.

Ahead of the upcoming season, they were also dealt a blow when England batter Harry Brook opted out for the second consecutive season.