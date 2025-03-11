Australia and England are set to play one off Test to mark the 150th anniversary of the first ever red-ball match. The 150th anniversary match will be played from March 11-15, 2027 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. The two teams had played the first-ever recorded Test in 1877. England and Australia are considered two of the biggest rivals in cricket history and also play one of the most iconic Test series - the Ashes.

"The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution," said New CA chief executive Todd Greenberg.

"It will also help ensure more people are able to attend and watch what will be a fantastic occasion. The Centenary Test created many iconic performances including David Hookes' five consecutive boundaries off Tony Greig, Rick McCosker batting with a broken jaw and Derek Randall's defiant century, and I'm sure the 150th Test will create its own lifelong memories," he added.

The 150th anniversary Test will be played in day-night format - the first such instance at the MCG. The decision to play the game with pink ball has been taken by keeping the school and work year in mind as well as accessibility of the game to the UK viewers on TV. The two teams will also be playing the five-Test Ashes from November later this year to January next year.

The one-off Test falls amid a very busy scheduled for Australia men's team in 2027. They play New Zealand at home in four Test from December 2026-January 2027 before travelling to India for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Jan-Feb 2027.

The Aussies will then take part in the one-off Test before heading to India again for the IPL 2027 which has a tentative start of March 14.