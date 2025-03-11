India skipper Rohit Sharma is proud of the team that had gone unbeaten in the last two ICC tournaments, dropping only a single final game in the last three tournaments. Out of 24 games played in ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025, India lost only the final of 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia at home and won the remaining 23 matches.

"That's a great, great milestone to have, honestly speaking," Rohit said at the press conference after the CT 2025 win. "It speaks to the kind of team this is. I know we reached the ODI World Cup and lost that final. But then we went to the T20 World Cup and didn't lose a single game. We went on to win the trophy here as well.

"That shows the quality in the team. A lot of depth. A lot of understanding within the group. A lot of excitement. And that is how we want to play our cricket. That's what we had spoken before the tournament - that there's too much pressure on the outside. If one game, India loses, or the match goes here and there, there's so much speculation that happens.

"But the boys and the team have actually managed to put that aside, and just focused on how to win games and how to enjoy the game. That's been the most important aspect of our game in the last two or three years that we've been here," added the skipper.

India's run in the last three ICC tournaments is one of the greatest in cricket history, comparable to some of the best-ever teams - West Indies of late 1970s and 80s, Australia of early 2000s and England in 2019-2022.

West Indies played 17 games from 1975 to 1983 in three ICC events, winning 15 games and losing only two to go with their two ODI World Cup titles.

For Australia, they played 44 games in seven ICC events from 1999-2007 and won 37 games, lost six while one was no result. Australia won four ICC titles in the period (three ODI World Cups and one Champions Trophy 2006).

As for England, the Three Lions played 23 games in three events from 2019 to 2022 and managed to win 16 games to with six losses and one no results. England also won two ICC trophies in that period (one ODI World Cup and one T20 World Cup).