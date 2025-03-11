Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned home from Dubai to a hero's welcome by a sea of fans that flooded Mumbai’s airport late Monday evening. Rohit-led Indian Team made light work of New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, beating them by four wickets to take home the second ICC title in two years. For his blistering 76 while chasing, Rohit won the Player of the Match award in the final.

Advertisment

Also read | Rohit-Jay Shah pose with twin ICC titles after India’s Champions Trophy hurray - Watch

Countless fans welcomed Rohit as he left the Mumbai airport. Wearing a casual black t-shirt and a cap, Rohit waved to the fans, with security helping him walk straight towards his car as he left the airport soon after.

Watch the video –

Advertisment

Rohit’s masterclass in Dubai

The PCB agreed to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model, with the host board and the ICC picking Dubai as a neutral venue for all India games.

Advertisment

Unlike the remaining participating teams, including the host Pakistan, who had to travel across different cities, stay at different hotels, and train and play at separate venues throughout, India enjoyed the privilege of putting up at one place and playing all its matches there, including the knockouts.

Also read | No bus parade for Indian Team after Champions Trophy 2025 win, know why

Knowing they can pick a squad accordingly, India made last-minute changes by dropping opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and roping in seamer Harshit Rana as injured Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement, with both coming in handy for India in this competition.

While Rana was instrumental in his maiden CT game against Bangladesh, returning with three wickets, Varun emerged as the top bowler for the Men in Blue, picking nine wickets in four contested matches. His best, however, came against New Zealand in the group stage when he picked his first five-wicket haul.

Also read | Winning captain Rohit Sharma misses cut in ICC’s Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

Besides them, India’s playing XI and, importantly, the playing template, were impressive throughout, with them winning all matches.

India bowled first against the Kiwis in the finale, restricting New Zealand to 251 for seven in 50 overs. India’s chase was as good as their winning run, with openers adding 107 for the first wicket. Though India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli quickly, Rohit departed soon after, but only after impressing with his 76 at the top.

India faced a few hiccups at the end but avoided a heartbreak as they chased 252 with six balls and four wickets remaining.

(With inputs from agencies)