Rohit Sharma might have led India to a monumental win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai but he missed out on getting picked in ICC’s Team of the Tournament announced Monday evening. His counterpart, the Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner, leads the best XI picked by a selection panel of commentators and former international players.

India clinched its third ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday in Dubai, becoming the most successful team in this competition's history. Overall, they are only second to Australia (10) on the list of teams to win most ICC titles (7) across formats. Moreover, India remained unbeaten in five contested matches this edition, completing 22 wins in 23 games played across the last three ICC events, all under Rohit’s captaincy.

Meanwhile, the Player of the Tournament, Rachin Ravindra, is among four Kiwi players picked in the best XI, with two from Afghanistan and the remaining five from the winning outfit, India.

Ravindra is picked as an opener, a position he peaked at, having completed all of his five ODI hundreds in ICC events, with rookie Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran partnering him. Against England during the group stage tie, Zadran slammed the highest individual score in this tournament—177, helping Afghanistan stun England for the second time in a 50-over ICC event.

At three, ace India batter Virat Kohli is there, with the tournament’s highest run-scorer, Shreyas Iyer, occupying the fourth place. The Indian duo made merry while playing at their respective positions during the event, scoring tons of runs and laying platforms for an unbeaten run. Another Indian, gloveman KL Rahul, is picked for the fifth slot, while the best fielder of this generation, Glenn Phillips, made the cut in the sixth slot.

Afghanistan all-rounder and arguably the best ODI player since last year, Azmatullah Omarzai, was also rewarded for his overall performance this time with a place on the side. Next is the team captain, Santner, who stood at the receiving end in the final, with two seamers, Mohammed Shami and New Zealand’s Matt Henry, picked to share new ball duties.

The remaining last spot was awarded to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, while all-rounder Axar Patel was picked as the 12th man.

Here is ICC’s Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament –

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Virat Kohli (India)

Shreyas Iyer (India)

KL Rahul (wk) (India)

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Mitchell Santner (capt) (New Zealand)

Mohammad Shami (India)

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Varun Chakravarthy (India)

Axar Patel (India) - 12th man

(With inputs from agencies)