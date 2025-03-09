There’s nothing Glenn Phillips cannot do.

Advertisment

Cricket might never see another Jonty Rhodes, but the likeliness of not seeing another Phillips is higher. After picking perhaps two of the toughest yet aesthetically pleasing-looking catches earlier in the tournament, Phillips took another contender for the ‘catch of the tournament’ in the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai.

Also read | IND vs NZ Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma completes first-ever fifty in ICC finals

After Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on a 100-plus stand for the first wicket, Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner broke the stand in the 19th over by removing Gill, courtesy of a blinder by Phillips at cover. Offered with a flighted delivery, Gill smashed it mercilessly towards the cover, only for Phillips to time his jump to perfection and grab another single-handed stunner to dismiss him on 31.

Advertisment

Let alone Gill and the Indian fans in attendance, Phillips couldn’t believe what he did, with his reaction telling the complete story.

Watch the Video –

Glenn Phillips taking one breath taking catch per match is almost guaranteed 💀 pic.twitter.com/Y1ttY3KEAn — Bazball™️ (@BazballNation) March 9, 2025

Advertisment

That catch, however, broke India’s momentum, as they lost veteran batter Virat Kohli in the next over. Michael Bracewell did the magic for the Kiwis, trapping the Indian batting great right in the front, with him entirely missing the line.

With two wickets in two overs, New Zealand seemed to be back on track in this crunch final.

Also read | IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final: Watch all New Zealand wickets

The Kiwis made the most of the little momentum gained as they began piling pressure on the Indians. Though Shreyas Iyer survived a catch in the deep, with the fielder’s feet touching the boundary rope, Rohit failed (in his attempt) to slog it straight over the bowler’s head, getting stumped off Rachin Ravindra for a well-made 76.

(With inputs from agencies)