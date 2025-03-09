New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. The Kiwis made just one forced change, replacing injured seasoned seamer Matt Henry with all-rounder Nathan Smith, while India played an unchanged XI for the title game. Both teams played competitive cricket, with New Zealand scoring a fighting 251 for seven in 50 overs.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell (63) and all-rounder Michael Bracewell (53*) scored respective fifties, while spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy picked two wickets each for the Indian Team. Ravindra Jadeja was the most economical bowler, conceding just 30 from his 10 overs, including picking a wicket, but seamer Mohammed Shami leaked runs, going for 74 in nine overs at 8.20 economy.

The Kiwis lost the first three wickets quickly inside the 15 overs, with the Indian bowlers grinding hard to pick up the remaining four.

Meanwhile, for India to win their record third Champions Trophy title, they have to score 252, and should they fail, New Zealand would emerge as winners for the second time in this competition.

Watch how all seven New Zealand wickets fell during the Champions Trophy Final –

1) Will Young

2) Ravin Ravindra

3) Kane Williamson

4) Tom Latham

5) Glenn Phillips

6) Daryl Mitchell

7) Captain Mitchell Santner was run out on eight.

