New Zealand seamer Matt Henry failed to pass the fitness test, thus getting ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 final against India on Sunday in Dubai. Henry suffered a blow to his shoulder while completing a catch against South Africa in the second semis in Lahore. Though he remained under observation till Sunday afternoon, Henry shed a few tears after learning about his participation status in the finale on D-Day.

Henry bowled half-heartedly during New Zealand’s last training session in Dubai on Saturday, with their captain Mitchell Santner remaining tight-lipped about his participation on Sunday. During the pre-game presser, Santner said, “We'll be going across the road and training after this. Matt's going to have a bowl just to see how he is. I guess we'll make a call after that.”

However, minutes before the toss on the day of the Champions Trophy final, Henry got ruled out of the marquee clash, with New Zealand bringing in all-rounder Nathan Smith as his replacement.

BREAKING: Matt Henry is OUT of the ICC Champions Trophy final with a shoulder injury 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qmBvTmVsiD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 9, 2025

New Zealand’s batting

Indian captain Rohit Sharma created an unwanted record on Sunday, losing his 12th consecutive toss, equalling West Indies legend Brian Lara on the list, with India losing its 15th coin toss on the trot. New Zealand batted first, making one forced change, while India played an unchanged side for the summit clash.

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young began aggressively, adding over 50 runs (57) for the first wicket inside the Powerplay. Varun Chakaravarthy broke the stand by trapping Young in front of the wickets, with unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav making the big breakthrough by getting the better of Rachin, bowled on 37 two overs later.

Kuldeep, who was not among the wickets leading to the grand finale, picked another big wicket of Kane Williamson, caught & bowled 11, with the Kiwis losing three quick scalps after a fiery start.

Daryl Mitchell and seasoned campaigner Tom Latham steadied the sinking ship before Ravindra Jadeja got rid of Latham LBW on 14, with New Zealand’s scorecard reading 108 for four at one stage.

Glenn Phillips joined Mitchell in the middle, helping New Zealand cross 150 in the first innings. Phillips got out bowled by Varun on 34.

