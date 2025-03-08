Varun Chakaravarthy has played just a handful of ODIs and still made everyone talk about him. A mystery T20 specialist, Varun excelled in that format’s extended version (in ODIs), having already picked a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage. With all eyes on the title on Sunday, Varun will be ready to rock the Kiwis again, but their captain Mitchell Santner admits having to crack his mystery code.

India and New Zealand will face off in the Champions Trophy finale in Dubai, and the Black Caps, having lost to the Men in Blue at this venue almost a week ago, are better prepared for the Indian challenge this time. Though Varun’s stock delivery and a few of his non-conventional ones have already got the better of New Zealand batters, Santner believes he remains the mightiest threat to Kiwis’ title hopes, explaining what his toughest ball to face is.

Although the Kiwi captain admits his team is working on finding Varun out in the crucial match, he added that should the pitch remain the same, India’s newest ace card could trouble them.

"A little bit of mystery, but it was the first time some of the guys have been facing him. I think they'll learn from the other day. If the pitch plays a similar way, it's going to be a challenge along with all three of their other spinners. I think the boys will be ready for tomorrow. We'll look at a little bit more footage," Santner said in the pre-game presser in Dubai.

"I think we obviously know what his (Varun) threats are now. That 115 kmph arm bowl that got me. That was a bit of a threat. But we know he's going to be a challenge," he added.

Update on Henry’s fitness status

New Zealand frontline seamer Matt Henry suffered a shoulder injury while completing a catch against South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore, with the Kiwis sweating over his fitness issue.

"We'll be going across the road and training after this. Matt's going to have a bowl just to see how he is. I guess we'll make a call after that," Santner said of Henry’s chances of playing in the Champions Trophy final.

(With inputs from agencies)