The ghost of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where Australia beat host India in front of an over 100,000 crowd in Ahmedabad, continues to haunt the Men in Blue as they prepare for the Champions Trophy 2025 showdown against New Zealand in Dubai. Ahead of the marquee final on Sunday, Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill admitted that ‘big game pressure’ is real, adding they failed to get the better of it the last time but are eager and motivated to go past the winning line this time.

Gill explains what happens on such days and who stands tall.

“The big-match pressure is always there. The last time (2023), we couldn't do it, but we will try to do it this time. In a big match, the team that takes the pressure out of the equation has a better chance of winning," Gill said in the pre-game presser in Dubai.

Adding further on what works for those teams that do well in big games, Gill said mighty sides are better at absorbing pressure while thriving on such occasions to play their best cricket.

Mentioning West Indies and Australia in the same breath, Gill said, “This is the reason why we talk about big teams of previous years, including West Indies and Australia."

“Those teams played their best cricket in knockouts and used to take out pressure from the big-match equation. Easier said than done, but good teams play their best cricket under pressure," he added.

Gill downplays Dubai advantage

Amid talks of how India enjoyed the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, which many believe was formulated to benefit the Men in Blue, Gill downplayed any such reports. With India playing all its matches in Dubai, including the final, the right-handed batter shed little light on what was discussed behind the curtain.

“We have played four matches here and done really well. But I think the last time we played NZ, despite losing three wickets early, we played a good match and won comfortably.”

“So, I don't think there is any added discussion. Obviously, someone in the top 3-5 firing would give us a better chance to chase a big total or put up a big total,” he continued.

'India motivated'

India failed to win any ICC tournament since 2013 despite coming close on several occasions across formats. Gill feels after India clinched the second T20 World Cup title last year in the Americas, it broke that shackle, helping them gain winning momentum.

“Once you get one title, it gives you momentum. You are not very desperate about getting the title. It's not good when desperation kicks in."

"Winning the title in 2024 doesn't mean we are less hungry, but it kind of gives us more balance that we have won an ICC title, and we will try to do our best to win this one," he added.

