Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill revealed skipper Rohit Sharma’s retirement plan ahead of the mega Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai. As the cricket world gears up for the marquee clash between two former winners, the Indian fans are sweating over Rohit’s future as a player and captain. On the eve of the summit clash, Gill addressed the media and shed light on Rohit’s plans.

The Indian captain was under tremendous pressure over his position (as a skipper and in the team) after conceding the chance to qualify for the WTC Final 2025. Rohit was out of touch against New Zealand in the home Test series late last year, which India surrendered (0-3); later, against Australia Down Under, Rohit scored just 31 runs across three Tests, with India losing the BGT (1-3) for the first time in ten years.

Though he gained some form against England in the white-ball series before the Champions Trophy, Rohit failed to convert his starts into big totals in this edition. Concerned about his lean patch, several reports have stated that the BCCI, the selectors, and even the head coach have spoken with Rohit about his future as an ODI cricketer.

With everything kept under wraps thus far, speculations of Rohit nearing his international retirement have made headlines lately.

Addressing this ahead of the crucial Sunday showdown in Dubai, Gill said, "We have not discussed it. All the chatter and the discussion are about winning the match. And what we have to do to win the match."

“He (Rohit) has not spoken to the team about this or to me. I think Rohit is thinking about winning the final as well. I think he is focusing on winning the Champions Trophy first."

“I think, once the match gets over tomorrow, he will take a call, but I have not heard of this from anyone in the team," Shubman Gill said at the pre-match presser.

Meanwhile, in four contested matches thus far, Rohit has scored just 104 runs, striking at over 100 (107.22).

India-New Zealand ready for the CT Final

India and New Zealand made it to yet another ICC final.

While the Men in Blue are unbeaten thus far in this competition, winning four out of four contested matches, New Zealand lost just one in the group stage (to India).

Rohit Sharma’s India beat former two-time winners Australia in the semis in Dubai, and New Zealand prevailed over the Proteas in the second semi-final in Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies)