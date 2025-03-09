IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) have roped in former Australia gloveman and T20 World Cup winner Matthew Wade as part of their backroom staff ahead of the 18th edition starting March 22. Wade played two seasons for Gujarat in 2022 and 2024, scoring 159 runs in 12 matches. The Aussie keeper announced his international retirement last year, excluding his name from the IPL 2025 mega auction. He joins GT as an assistant coach.

GT took to social media to announce Wade’s appointment, joining batting coach Parthiv Patel, head coach Ashish Nehra, and assistant coaches Aashish Kapoor and Narender Negi as part of their backroom staff.

"Champion. Fighter. Now our Assistant Coach! Welcome back to the GT Dugout, Matthew Wade!,” GT wrote on its social media handle.

Champion. Fighter. Now our Assistant Coach! 🙌



Welcome back to the GT Dugout, Matthew Wade! 🤗#AavaDe | #TATAIPL2025 pic.twitter.com/SFKBEKgdD0 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 8, 2025

Meanwhile, after winning their inaugural season in 2022, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the finale, GT lost the next edition’s final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a three-day rain-hit clash that went to the wire. Super successful in their first two seasons since getting inducted alongside the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), GT failed to live up to the expectations the last season.

In IPL 2024, Shubman Gill-led GT stood seventh on the points table after managing just five wins from 14 matches, two of which got washed out due to a rain interruption.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, GT retained five players, including their captain Gill, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, and three Indian players—Rahul Tewatia, Sai Sudharsan, and Shahrukh Khan.

At the auction, GT bolstered their bowling attack by roping in seamers like Mohammad Siraj (INR 12.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (INR 10.75 crore), and Prasidh Krishna (INR 9.50 crore). Besides them, GT also picked Jos Buttler, Karim Janat, Washington Sundar, and Ishant Sharma, among others.

Here is GT’s IPL 2025 squad –

Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat and Kulwant Khejroliya

(With inputs from agencies)