After Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, the Indian dressing room and thousands of fans at the Dubai International Stadium jumped out of their seats to celebrate their historic feat. The jubilation was heard loudly outside the stadium in countless Indian cities as fans went gaga over India’s massive win.

However, unlike last year, when an open bus parade was arranged for India’s 2024 T20 World Cup winning contingent, driving them across the Marine Drive (in Mumbai) covered with a sea of fans, there will not be a bus parade this time, per the latest reports.

The CT-bound cricketers will fly to different cities from Dubai following this successful campaign, ruling out any possibility of an open-bus parade. With the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) about to get underway in under a fortnight, the players will take a short break before joining their respective IPL teams.

Even though India finally ended their 50-over ICC trophy drought after 12 years, winning the same competition they last won in 2013, the lack of time between this and the IPL 2025, also considering the workload management, led to the BCCI deciding against celebrating it similarly to how they did the last year.

While several IPL teams have already begun their pre-season training camps, others are yet to get the practice underway. Among those who have already started training are the former five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), alongside last year’s finalists SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who kicked off the pre-season earlier in March.

India’s CT win

Indian captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the finale, his 12th consecutive in international cricket, equalling Brian Lara’s record. That, however, turned out to be a blessing in disguise for his team, as they continued with their winning template in the summit clash.

New Zealand batted first, scoring a fighting 251 for seven in 50 overs, with Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*) being their top scorers. For India, spinners took five of the seven fallen wickets, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picking two each.

India’s run chase began smoothly as the opening pair added over 100 runs for the first wicket stand. Captain Rohit Sharma scored his maiden ICC Finals fifty, scoring 76, but Virat Kohli’s another failure (1) dented their confidence.

Shreyas Iyer again hogged all the limelight with his match-winning performance, as despite little hiccups during the chase, India won the match with four wickets remaining.

