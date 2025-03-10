The Indian Cricket Team won all its matches during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas and the 2025 Champions Trophy; however, should the 2023 home ODI World Cup result be considered, India remained unbeaten till the final day, where Australia thrashed them by six wickets, making it 22 wins in 23 contested matches for them in the last three ICC tournaments. Does it remind everyone of Arsenal’s famous ‘invincible’ season (2003/04)?

Advertisment

Although there are different levels to this comparison, as Arsenal achieved this feat in one season, remaining unbeaten across 38 Premier League matches, Team India’s unbeaten run across two events in two years and as many formats put them on a pedestal in this sport.

No team looked like beating India in the first showpiece event of the year. Even a few heavyweights like Australia, New Zealand and the host Pakistan came closer to taking advantage, but all failed, with the Kiwis failing to do it twice, once in the group stage and then in the summit clash.

Also read | 'A hug and stump-dandiya': WATCH | How Rohit and Virat celebrated India's Champions Trophy win

Advertisment

From top to bottom, this Indian Team had match winners in the playing XI that lived up to over a billion expectations during the eight-team tournament.

Match winners

While seamer Mohammed Shami and the vice-captain Shubman Gill made headlines for their star performances in India’s curtain raiser against Bangladesh, ace batter Virat Kohli roared back to form against perhaps his favourite opponent Pakistan, scoring his 51st ODI hundred in the run chase.

Advertisment

Against New Zealand in India’s last league game, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy returned with five wickets in only his second ODI, becoming the quickest from his country to achieve this.

India topped Group A after winning all three matches; besides, due to CT scheduling that saw India play all its matches in Dubai, including the semis, on a fixed date, they played Australia in the first semi-final. Despite Australia missing six of their first-team players, they put up a fight but failed to prevail in the end, losing the knockout game by four wickets.

India reached the final of another ICC event, their fourth in the past three years - all under captain Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper was the only one left on the team sheet who didn’t leave an impression yet, and he quashed any concerns around it when it mattered the most.

Against New Zealand in the final, Rohit hit his first fifty of this tournament, also his maiden one in 11 ICC finals he played to date. The right-hander scored a whopping 76 on a dicey Dubai pitch, putting India in the driver’s seat early on, as they completed the chase with six balls and four wickets remaining.

Besides him, Kuldeep Yadav was another name who didn’t make enough noise with his performances this time; he emerged onto the scene in the grand final. His first spell broke New Zealand’s back, removing Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

The underrated ones!

Outside of those mentioned above, the remaining players that deserve all recognition are the three all-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, alongside India’s highest run-scorer Shreyas Iyer.

Also read | From missing out in CT 2017 to 2023 ODI WC heartbreak: Indian players reflect on Champions Trophy 2025 win

Iyer’s contribution was as good as Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira’s during their Invincible season. Though those at the forefront garnered more attention, both were like backbones for their respective teams during their runs.

Iyer played handy roles in all matches, stitching partnerships in some alongside Kohli and sometimes with Patel, helping India come out of the mud every time.

On the other hand, Axar Patel was perhaps the unsung hero of India’s CT triumph campaign. Nowhere found on the runs or wickets tally sheets, his contribution with both bat and ball had India’s nose in front every time. Even in the finale, he absorbed pressure (like none other), bailing India out after three quick wickets.

Meanwhile, Jadeja and Pandya were, as always, the most vital cogs in the wheel of this white-ball side. Delivering every time and on every occasion, including in the final, both helped India remain unbeaten in this competition.

KL, the superstar!

Last but not least, KL Rahul.

India's gloveman was like a man of steel during the tournament. Mostly going unnoticed due to everyone’s heroics around him, KL held nerves to help India cross the winning line; so much so that even Rohit called him a solid player with an unbelievable temperament.

Even with Axar playing ahead of him, KL had his role clear and executed accordingly in all matches, getting out in just one game. Owing to that, he averaged a whopping 140 in five matches, walking out as a perfect match-winner of the team.