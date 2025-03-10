India won the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (Mar 9) in Dubai after beating New Zealand by four wickets with one over to spare. Chasing 252, skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with 76 after spinners entrapped the Kiwis on a dry sub-continent pitch.

This is the third time India have won the Champions Trophy title. They had previously shared it with Sri Lanka in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly and won it in 2013 under MS Dhoni.

With the win, India now are the only team in world cricket history to have won at least two titles in each of the white-ball tournaments - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. Here's how the players reacted after the win:

Hardik Pandya: Always amazing to win an ICC event. I remember 2017 very closely, couldn't finish that time. Very pleased to have done it here. KL was calm, he took his chances at the right time. He has immense talent, no one can time it as well as him.

Varun Chakaravarthy: It was a sudden inclusion and I didn't expect it to turn out like this. It's a dream come true. We had to stick to our lengths.

Shreyas Iyer: Feeling ecstatic. This is my first ICC trophy, kinda overwhelmed looking at each and everyone in the dressing room. I love to go under pressure, I thrive. Not able to get a big one but immensely satisfying to contribute to win. These are the lucky earrings, they'll stay on.

Shubman Gill: Felt amazing. For the most time, I sat back and enjoyed Rohit's batting. He told me doesn't matter how the scoreboard gap is, the aim was to bat till the end. We missed out in 2023, happy to win eight ODIs back to back. Seeing the intensity with which he plays with is amazing. He keeps telling us to give it everything and backs it up. NZ are very consistent and execute plans accurately. We know they give it their all. They showed it tonight with the consistency.

Ravindra Jadeja: That is how it is with me; sometimes a hero, sometimes a zero. The wicket was not easy for a new batter. Hardik and KL were great. Winning the CT is a huge thing. If you don't win a big tournament after playing so long, it hurts.

Kuldeep Yadav: Luckily my batting wasn't needed. KL and Hardik did brilliantly. I don't believe in favorites tags but we have been doing brilliantly. This win is dedicated to our fans. It is easy to say that four spinners in the team, but it is very tough to manage four spinners. There was a lot of planning and all credit to Rohit bhai. Big party tonight.

KL Rahul: Not sure I can say this on air but I was s****** myself. As confident as I could be that I could get over the line. Keeping composure is all that matters, happy to have done it this time. I've batted in times like this in three out of the five games. Hard to put in words, but the team has pure skill. The way we've all had to play cricket growing up, we faced pressure from the time we became professional cricketers. The BCCI have groomed all of them and we've challenging ourselves to get better.