Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has called out Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for missing out on the presentation ceremony after the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The PCB were the official host of the tournament, with India playing its matches in Dubai. In the final held at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Mar 9), India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win their third CT title and second consecutive ICC trophy.

At the presentation ceremony, no member from the host nation was present, which did not sit well with Akhtar.

Taking to social media platform X, Akhtar said: "It is a weird thing that I have observed that no PCB member was present at the ceremony. Pakistan are the host of Champions Trophy and no member is present here (at the ceremony). This is beyond my understanding. Why no one came to represent or present the trophy, it is beyond me. Think about it please. This is the world stage, you (PCB) should have been here but sadly I could not see any Pakistan Cricket Board member out there. It is hosted by us yet there's nobody there, think about this."

As for the match, India chased down the target of 252 with one over and four wickets to spare to win the title.

India won the tournament without losing a single match. They had beaten Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage, Australia in the semis and again Kiwis in the final.

This is the third time India have won the Champions Trophy title. They had previously shared it with Sri Lanka in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly and won it in 2013 under MS Dhoni.

With the win, India now are the only team in world cricket history to have won at least two titles in each of the white-ball tournaments - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.