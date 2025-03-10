It was Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup 2024 Final against South Africa and Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy 2025 who stepped up with a Player of the Match performance to help India win. The senior duo of Indian cricket, fondly called Ro(hit)-Ko(hli), scored exactly the same number of runs as well.

Rohit hit a 'leading from front' 76 in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 9) against New Zealand and gave India a platform to chase down 252 with one over to spare. He was adjudged POTM for his performance eventually.

In T20 WC Final on June 29, 2024 - it was Kohli who scored 76 against South Africa and gave India a total of 176, which proved enough in the end. Kohli was also adjudged POTM for his performance.

After the heartbreak of 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss against Australia at home - India have now won two back-to-back ICC titles with their most senior players stepping up in the crunch final game.

The T20 WC 2024 was the second time India were crowned the world champions in the shortest format with the first one being in inaugural 2007 edition under MS Dhoni.

As for the Champions Trophy, this is the third time India have won this ICC title. They had previously shared it with Sri Lanka in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly and won it in 2013 under Dhoni.

With the win, India now are the only team in the world cricket history to have won at least two titles in each of the white-ball tournaments - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

They won the ODI World Cups in 1983 (Kapil Dev) and 2011 (MS Dhoni), T20 World Cup in 2007 (MS Dhoni) and 2024 (Rohit Sharma) and Champions Trophy in 2002 (Shared under Sourav Ganguly), 2013 (MS Dhoni) and 2025 (Rohit Sharma).

No other team except Australia has more than three ICC titles. The Kangaroos have won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023 plus T20 World Cup in 2021 and Champions Trophy in 2006 & 2009.