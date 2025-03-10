India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (Mar 9) in Dubai - their second ICC title in as many years. The Rohit Sharma-led team had won T20 World Cup last year after the heartbreak of 2023 ODI World Cup Final where they lost to Australia.

Advertisment

With the win, Rohit became only the second Indian skipper after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC white-ball titles. Under Dhoni, India had won 2007 T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013. Rohit is behind him with T20 WC 2024 and CT 2025 titles.

The other two ICC titles out of a total seven for India came under Kapil Dev (1983 ODI World Cup) and Sourav Ganguly (2002 Champions Trophy - shared).

Also Read: Rohit dismisses retirement rumours after Dubai’s Champions Trophy showdown

Advertisment

Rohit was also nominated Player for the Match for scoring 76 in the final on Sunday - becoming only the fourth captain in the history to be named POTM in an ICC ODI tournament final.

Before him, Clive Lloyd (West Indies) in ODI World Cup 1975, skippers Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 2003 ODI World Cup and MS Dhoni (India) in 2011 ODI World Cup had been named POTM in the final of an ICC ODI tournament.

The win marks a great turnaround for India from their disastrous tour of Australia in December 2024 - January 2025 where they lost 1-3 the prestigious five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Advertisment

This is also India's second consecutive ICC title, which they have won without dropping a single game. Prior to Champions Trophy 2025, they had won T20 World Cup 2024, remaining unbeaten.

In CT 2025, they beat Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage before sending Australia packing in the semis. In the final, they beat the Kiwis - the same team which had beaten them in 2000 Champions Trophy Final.