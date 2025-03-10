India's senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen celebrating the Champions Trophy 2025 title win with a hug and 'dandiya' moves on Sunday (Mar 9) in Dubai. This was India's second consecutive ICC title, having won T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies.

Advertisment

As soon as Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning four on the last ball of the penultimate over, the celebrations broke in the dressing room with Rohit and Kohli sharing a big hug. Have a look at the video below:

Advertisment

Rohit hit a 'leading from front' 76 in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 9) against New Zealand and gave India a platform to chase down 252 with one over to spare.

He was chosen the player of the match for his performance.

Also Read: From missing out in CT 2017 to 2023 ODI WC heartbreak: Indian players reflect on Champions Trophy 2025 win

Advertisment

In T20 WC Final on June 29, 2024, it was Kohli who scored 76 against South Africa and gave India a total of 176, which proved enough in the end. Kohli was also adjudged POTM for his performance.

While the 'Ro-Ko', as the duo is called, announced their retirement from the T20Is after last year's World Cup win, Rohit announced on Sunday that 'nobody is retiring' from the ODI format.

With the win, India now are the only team in world cricket history to have won at least two titles in each of the white-ball tournaments - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

They won the ODI World Cups in 1983 (Kapil Dev) and 2011 (MS Dhoni), T20 World Cup in 2007 (MS Dhoni) and 2024 (Rohit Sharma) and Champions Trophy in 2002 (Shared under Sourav Ganguly), 2013 (MS Dhoni) and 2025 (Rohit Sharma).

No other team except Australia has more than three ICC titles. The Kangaroos have won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023 plus T20 World Cup in 2021 and Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.