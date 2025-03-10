Indian captain Rohit Sharma and ICC chairman Jay Shah posed with twin trophies India won back-to-back, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a pulsating final in Dubai, clinching their third Champions Trophy title and becoming the most successful team in this competition's history.

India’s Champions Trophy success came a year after they finally ended their ICC trophy drought by lifting their second T20 World Cup title in the Americas. India came close to winning an ICC title several times before, including twice before the T20 WC triumph, failing to do so on all occasions.

They, however, kept their nerves and pulled off two massive title wins in two years, adding it to their already-decorated trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, hours after India was crowned the Champions Trophy 2025 winner, Rohit and Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, posed with the two trophies, as shown in a video released by the ICC on Monday.

What’s next for Rohit?

Amid all rumours of Rohit potentially announcing his international retirement just after the Champions Trophy 2025, regardless of the result, the Indian captain squashed all such reports in the post-match presser. Addressing the media, Rohit said he is not going anywhere but kept mum over his participation in the next ODI World Cup, scheduled two years later in Africa.

Rohit said he wishes to play good cricket and deliver for his team rather than drawing a deadline on his playing career.

“Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn’t be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don’t want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won’t play in the 2027 World Cup. There’s no point in making such statements right now. Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time,” Rohit said at the post-game presser.

“I don’t like thinking too far into the future, and I haven’t done so in the past either. For now, I am enjoying my cricket and the time I spend with this team. I hope my teammates enjoy my presence as well. That’s all that matters at this point,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit will feature for the Mumbai Indians next in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 22.

