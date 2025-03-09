Indian captain Rohit Sharma thanked all the fans who came out in abundance to support the Men in Blue throughout the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai, acknowledging them for helping the Indian Team feel home away from home. On Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch their third Champions Trophy title, becoming the most successful team in the competition's history.

Advertisment

Although Pakistan was the designated host of the eight-team tournament, political tensions between both countries saw the BCCI refusing to send its team across the border due to security concerns. As a result, the BCCI pushed the ICC to persuade the host board (the PCB) to accept the hybrid model, confirming India’s participation.

After much deliberation, the PCB agreed to it, with Dubai picked as the neutral venue for all India games, including the knockouts. While the remaining teams played their scheduled league matches in Pakistan, those in Group A, including the host, travelled to the UAE to face India; most teams also pointed out logistical challenges faced throughout due to CT scheduling.

Meanwhile, on D-Day, India stood tall against the Kiwis, with captain Rohit coming to the fore, scoring a brilliant 76 to put his team in a commanding position during the chase.

Advertisment

Also read | Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulates cricket team for Champions Trophy triumph

“I appreciate everyone who came to support us. The crowd has been amazing. Not our home ground, but they made it our home ground. Very satisfying win!” Rohit acknowledged the crowd support in the finale during a media interaction. “Very grateful for the fans. We really appreciate their support. It may not be seen as useful, but when they come out, it makes a difference,” he added.

Rohit praises spin quartet

Advertisment

After New Zealand batted first, Indian spinners put them on the back foot, with five of the seven fallen wickets going to them, including two each to the mystery pair of Varun and Kuldeep.

“Right from the beginning, our spinners... there is too much expectation, but they never disappointed. It helped them, and we used that to our advantage. We were very consistent with our bowling,” Rohit lauded the spin quartet that helped India finish unbeaten in this competition.

Varun Chakaravarthy has been India’s standout bowler in this edition, and (no wonder) Rohit was in awe of his skills.

“He (Varun) has something different about him. When you are playing on such a pitch, you want to have something like him. He didn't start but played later and got wickets. Luckily for us, it came to use,” Rohit added.

(With inputs from agencies)