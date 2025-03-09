India is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner.

During the grand final in Dubai on Sunday, India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch their third ICC Champions Trophy title, becoming the most successful team in the competition history. It is India’s second ICC title in two years, having previously won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas.

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss, putting up a fighting total of 251 for seven in 50 overs. For the Kiwis, batter Daryl Mitchell and all-rounder Michael Bracewell scored respective fifties, while for India, spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each.

India aggressively began the chase, with the openers adding over 100 runs for the first-wicket stand for the first time in this edition. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in fantastic touch, completing his maiden fifty in an ICC final across formats.

Though India lost three quick wickets, with the top three back in the hut, the onus fell on the middle order to bail them out of trouble. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel did that but lost their wickets as the fag end of the innings approached.

However, without many hiccups, despite having lost Hardik Pandya just close to the winning moment, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja helped India chase the total with four wickets remaining.