India is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner.
During the grand final in Dubai on Sunday, India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch their third ICC Champions Trophy title, becoming the most successful team in the competition history. It is India’s second ICC title in two years, having previously won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas.
New Zealand batted first after winning the toss, putting up a fighting total of 251 for seven in 50 overs. For the Kiwis, batter Daryl Mitchell and all-rounder Michael Bracewell scored respective fifties, while for India, spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each.
India aggressively began the chase, with the openers adding over 100 runs for the first-wicket stand for the first time in this edition. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in fantastic touch, completing his maiden fifty in an ICC final across formats.
Though India lost three quick wickets, with the top three back in the hut, the onus fell on the middle order to bail them out of trouble. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel did that but lost their wickets as the fag end of the innings approached.
However, without many hiccups, despite having lost Hardik Pandya just close to the winning moment, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja helped India chase the total with four wickets remaining.
Mar 09, 2025 21:48 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: India beat New Zealand to clinch Champions Trophy 2025
India has beaten New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai to win their third ICC Champions Trophy title, the most by any team in tournament history. It is India's second ICC title in two years.
Mar 09, 2025 21:41 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: WICKET
Hardik Pandya got out just when India was closing in on the Champions Trophy win.
IND - 241/6 in 47.3 overs
India need 11 runs to win
Mar 09, 2025 21:13 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: WICKET
Just when it looked like India could make light work of New Zealand in the run chase, Bracewell picked his second wicket of the day, removing Axar Patel on 29.
IND - 203/5 in 41.3 overs.
India need 49 runs to win.
Mar 09, 2025 20:37 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: India reach 150 after New Zealand's mini revival
150 is up for the Men in Blue as the match hangs in balance while India stay favourites to win.
IND 147/3 (32.2) CRR: 4.55 REQ: 5.94
India need 105 runs
NZ 251/7 (50)
Mar 09, 2025 20:19 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Rohit departs for 76
New Zealand have made a mini-comeback as Rohit Sharma is dismissed for 76.
Last Wkt: Rohit Sharma st Latham b Ravindra 76(83) - 122/3 in 26.1 ov.
IND 128/3 (28) CRR: 4.57 REQ: 5.64
India need 124 runs
NZ 251/7 (50)
Mar 09, 2025 19:53 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: NZ jolt India with Gill, Kohli wickets
New Zealand struck twice with quick wickets of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.
Last Wkt: Virat Kohli lbw b Michael Bracewell 1(2) - 106/2 in 19.1 ov.
IND 107/2 (19.3) CRR: 5.49 REQ: 4.75
India need 145 runs
NZ 251/7 (50)
Mar 09, 2025 19:21 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: 50 for Rohit
The Indian skipper has made his mark on the final as the Men in Blue are on pole position to win the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
IND 67/0 (11.4) CRR: 5.74 REQ: 4.83
India need 185 runs
NZ 251/7 (50)
Mar 09, 2025 19:07 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Rohit on a roll for India
Rohit Shrma is on a roll as India make perfect start to their innings as 50 is up for the Men in Blue.
IND 51/0 (7.3) CRR: 6.8 REQ: 4.73
India need 201 runs
NZ 251/7 (50)
Mar 09, 2025 18:47 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Kane Williamson not on field
Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final after picking up a quad strain while batting - Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field.
Mar 09, 2025 18:39 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Indian innings underway
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have kick started the Indian innings as they look to chase down the target.
IND 18/0 (1.4) CRR: 10.67 REQ: 4.87
India need 236 runs
NZ 251/7 (50)
Mar 09, 2025 18:02 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand score 251/7 in 50 overs
Courtesy of a late fightback from the Kiwi all-rounders, New Zealand posted a fighting 251 for seven against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
NZ - 251/7 in 50 overs
Mar 09, 2025 17:20 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: 50 for Daryl Mitchell
The Kiwi batter has completed his fifty as New Zealand look score big in the final.
Live Score: NZ 178/5 (42)
CRR: 4.24
Mar 09, 2025 17:02 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Varun strikes for India
And India have broken the 50-run partnership as Varun strikes to dismiss Glenn Phillips.Last Wkt: Glenn Phillips b Varun Chakaravarthy 34(52) - 165/5 in 37.5 ov.
Live Score: NZ 165/5 (38)
CRR: 4.34
Mar 09, 2025 16:50 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: After 35 overs, New Zealand are 153/4
With just 15 overs to go in the first innings, Daryl Mithcell and Glenn Phillips are keeping the scoreboard ticking with easy singles.
New Zealand: 153/4 (35 overs)
Mar 09, 2025 16:35 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: After 30 overs, New Zealand are 135/4
New Zealand are 135/4 after 30 overs. For Black Caps, Darly Mitchell and Glenn Phillips are at the crease.
New Zealand: 135/4 (30 overs)
Mar 09, 2025 16:15 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Jadeja strikes as Tom Latham departs
Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Tom Latham for 14 runs.
New Zealand: 109/4 (23.4 overs)
Mar 09, 2025 15:48 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: After15 overs, New Zealand 86/3
Two quick strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy have kept New Zealand at their toes.
New Zealand: 86/3 (15 overs)
Mar 09, 2025 15:14 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Varun Chakaravarthy strikes
Varun Chakaravarthy has got the better of Will Young as India strike first blow to the Kiwis.Last Wkt: Will Young lbw b Varun Chakaravarthy 15(23) - 57/1 in 7.5 ov.
Live Score: NZ 58/1 (8)
CRR: 7.25
Mar 09, 2025 15:11 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Rachin Ravindra dropped twice
So Rachin Ravindra has been dropped twice as India struggle to break the opening partnership.
Live Score: NZ 57/0 (7.4) CRR: 7.43
Mar 09, 2025 14:44 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand innings underway
New Zealand innings is underway with Rachin Ravindra and Will Young as they look to make another impact.
Score: NZ 7/0 (2.2) CRR: 3
Mar 09, 2025 14:23 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: India lose 15th consecutive toss, 12th for Rohit
India have lost 15th consecutive toss while Rohit's poor run continues. He has now lost 12 consecutive tosses.
Mar 09, 2025 14:11 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Matt Henry misses out for New Zealand
Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith
Mar 09, 2025 14:08 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: India unchanged for final
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mar 09, 2025 13:49 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand Probable Playing XI
Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry/Nathan Smith
Mar 09, 2025 13:42 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Mar 09, 2025 13:20 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: What is the Head-to-Head record?
India: 61 wins
New Zealand: 50 wins
No results: 7
Mar 09, 2025 13:01 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Can Rohit Sharma win the toss?
Rohit Sharma is on a losing streak of 15 tosses, so the big question is can he win the toss when it matters the most?
Mar 09, 2025 12:36 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand squad
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.
Mar 09, 2025 12:33 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: India squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Mar 09, 2025 12:11 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: What is the pitch like?
Spinners should get good help at the Dubai International Stadium as India and New Zealand look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has favoured spin bowlers so far in the tournament, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.
Mar 09, 2025 12:05 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: What is the Weather Report like?
The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both India and New Zealand hunt for glory in the Champions Trophy 2025. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers, while the temperature would range between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.
Mar 09, 2025 11:09 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Where to watch Live Streaming on OTT?
The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Mar 09, 2025 10:59 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Which stadium will host final?
The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
Mar 09, 2025 10:49 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: What time will the final start?
The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 9) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.
Mar 09, 2025 10:47 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: What to expect?
A keen contest between teams of equal strength if not in star power. Toss may not be crucial but India will not mind batting first or second. Unlikely that it will be a high-scoring game.
Mar 09, 2025 09:32 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: It is the big final
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand here on WION. The two teams will battle for the top prize at the Dubai Internationa Stadium .