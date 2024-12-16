Mumbai, India

India batter Shreyas Iyer says that his Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw needs to get his work ethics right in order to reach the peak of his game again. The comments come after Mumbai's title win in domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

"He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer said as reported by the cricket news website ESPNCricinfo.

"We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing," Iyer said. "And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, [and] put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself," he added.

Shaw's downfall has been a topic of conversation in recent times, with the most notable event being Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals dropping him in the IPL mega auction 2025 in November last month.

The 25-year-old had made his India debut six years ago in 2018 and scored a ton against the West Indies just before turning 19 in the same year. He has since played four more Tests only, the last of which came in 2020. In the five Tests, Shaw scored 339 runs at an average of 42, out of which 134 came in his debut innings.

The batter has also played six ODIs and scored 189 runs, with 49 being his highest individual score. In the lone T20I for India, Shaw got out on a duck. The T20I in July 2021 was his last game in the India shirt.

In the SMAT, Shaw scored 197 runs in nine innings without scoring a fifty, with 49 being the highest. He scored those runs at a strike rate of 156.34, hitting 21 fours and 13 sixes.