India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has defended his fellow bowlers after poor show in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series against Australia. Bumrah's comments come as Australia piled on 445 runs in third Test at the Gabba in the first innings with Bumrah taking 6/76 while others accounting for just four wickets for the remaining runs.

"See, we don't as a team point fingers at each other and we don't want to get into that mindset where we are pointing fingers at each other [and say] that you should do this, you should do that," said Bumrah at the end of third day's (Monday, Dec 16) play in Brisbane.

"Obviously, we, as a team, are going through a transition where new players are coming here and it's not the easiest place to play cricket. Over here, it's a different atmosphere with this wicket being a different challenge. So yeah, we're not looking at that."

"Obviously, as a bowling unit, as I said, we are in transition, so it's my job to help the others. I have played a little more than them, so I am trying to help them. But again, everyone will learn through it, will get better and eventually will find different ways. So this is the journey that you'll have to go through," he added.

It has been a miserable situation for Indian bowlers apart from Bumrah, who has taken series-leading 18 wickets so far. All the other Indian bowlers used in the series so far have 22 wickets collectively, with Mohammed Siraj taking 11 of them.

With no Mohammed Shami available, Bumrah has been waging the lone battle against Australia with two five-for and one four-for and an economy rate of 2.57 with a strike rate of 27.33.

The five-match series, however, stands equal at 1-1 with two matches still left after the ongoing Brisbane Test.