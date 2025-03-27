India captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could face demotion from the A+ category to the A category in BCCI’s annual central contract list for the upcoming season. Per the latest reports, there would be at least three new entrants to the contract list, including that of an opener, an all-rounder and a seamer.

Last year, the BCCI turned heads with two bold calls by removing two mainstream batters, Shreyas Iyer and gloveman Ishan Kishan, from the contract list. Though the board was right in doing so after both denied obeying BCCI orders to play Ranji Trophy matches, the report said Iyer would return to the list, but the same cannot be said for Kishan.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter recently made headlines for his match-winning hundred for his new IPL team, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and on the other hand, Iyer guided his new team, Punjab Kings, home against Gujarat Titans, in the side’s tournament opener.

Returning to the three stalwarts, all belonged to the top category, reserved for only those who play all three formats. Now that Rohit, Virat and Jadeja retired from the T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, the trio shall be demoted to the A category. A Dainik Jagran report suggested that only ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah retains his place in the A+ category.

Any promotions on the cards?

While the newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, currently listed in the A category, could be promoted to the A+ category, rookie opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (B category) could also get promoted to the A category. Another player who can get a promotion is all-rounder Axar Patel (B category), who took massive strides across formats, playing handy roles in helping India win two ICC titles in two years.

However, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma are the three confirmed entries to the C category, where a player should have represented India in a minimum of three Tests or eight ODIs or 10 T20Is within a specific period.

On the other hand, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad could face trouble holding onto his position (in the C category), having last represented India in July 2024.

Moreover, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to meet in Guwahati on Saturday (Mar 29) to work on the annual contract list and discussions around India and India-A squads for the upcoming England Tests.

(With inputs from agencies)