The BCCI selectors have decided to reward batter Karun Nair with a call-up to the India-A squad for the upcoming India tour of England 2025 starting June 20 in Leeds. The latest report suggests Karun, who made headlines for outstanding performances in India’s domestic tournaments the past season, will be part of two four-day practice matches against England Lions starting May 30. An ECB statement read that India A will play the second game beginning June 6.

Advertisment

Karun capped off his best-ever domestic season as the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the fourth-highest in the premier Ranji Trophy tournament, scoring 863 runs from nine matches, including four centuries and two fifties, averaging 54.

Even in the 50-over competition in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun amassed a massive 779 runs from nine outings, hitting five hundreds and averaging a mind-boggling 389.50.

"I'm not the right person to ask. I cannot comment on that. I have to just say that I have to keep performing in every game that I get, and if it happens, it happens. I have to do my job to the best," Karun said of his India call-up chances following his brilliant 132 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy final.

Advertisment

Rohit to captain India in England

Amid reports of captain Rohit Sharma hanging his boots from Test cricket following his most dismal red-ball season, wherein he scored just 164 runs in ten Tests (from September 2024 till January this year), the batting veteran will continue to lead India in five-match Test series against England.

Also read | Kohli and Rohit to play India A matches ahead of England Tests – Report

Advertisment

Per a PTI report, Rohit will work with the batting coach Abhishek Nayar to improve his fitness, which will further fine-tune his reflexes against the moving ball in the UK.

Besides, with Rohit most certain to lead India in the whites, KL Rahul will drop down to the middle order, and should the selectors pick Karun for the five Tests, this batting pair can help India revive from past demons.

Squad announcement during IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025 got underway the past week and shall continue entertaining fans for the next two months. With the England Tests starting June 20, the BCCI selectors have ample time to work on the squad structure, with reports claiming that the selectors will pick the Test squad during the IPL 2025 playoffs.

(With inputs from PTI)