The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) could ask ace batters captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature for India-A ahead of the away England tour starting June 20 in Leeds. India-A will face England Lions in two four-day matches during the May-June window, with the first game scheduled for May 30 start (four days after the IPL 2025 final), while the second match begins on June 6.

"The first four-day match will be hosted at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from May 30. The second match is scheduled to begin a week later on June 6 at the County Ground in Northampton," an ECB statement read.

India’s away tour of England will mark the start of the next World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027).

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma–led Indian Team failed to qualify for this year’s WTC Final after losing two back-to-back Test series (against New Zealand at home and Australia away).

Per a PTI report, a few of India’s first-team players will feature for India A against England Lions. This move, however, could put them under pressure over logistical challenges, as should any of the mainstream Test players (picked for England Tests) qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs, he shall be bound to feature for his franchise team unless his side gets knocked out. In this case, should Mumbai Indians (MI), for whom Rohit plays, or Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for the playoffs or even the finale, either of them have to participate before flying to the UK to feature in India A matches.

Following their below-par outings against both New Zealand and Australia earlier, the BCCI could force them to play red-ball cricket before the crucial England tour begins, ensuring both return to some form and help India avoid any more hiccups in their quest for a maiden WTC title. While Rohit scored just 31 runs across three Tests Down Under, batting at different positions, Kohli managed a paltry 190 runs from nine innings against Australia, which included a hundred in the series opener in Perth.

Kohli, Rohit in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had contrasting starts to their respective IPL 2025 campaigns. While Kohli starred in RCB’s win over KKR in the tournament opener, hitting an unbeaten 59, former MI captain Rohit departed on a four-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings, which the hosts won by four wickets.

RCB will travel to Chepauk for its next game on Friday (March 28) and MI will take on Gujarat Titans the next day.

