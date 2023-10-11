ODI World Cup 2023: Watch - Hardik Pandya bowls PEACH delivery to take out Azmatullah Omarzai vs Afghanistan

Hardik Pandya bowled a superb slower ball to dismiss Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai during India's ODI World Cup 2023 match in New Delhi on October 11. The wicket came after the batter had added 121 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi after Afghans lost three wickets for 63.

The wicket came in the 35th over with Omarzai batting on 62. The batter had hit the first ball of the over for a four but Pandya came back strongly and dismissed Omarzai with a peach of a delivery. Pandya had bowled a slower-one and the ball hit top of off stump to dislodge the bails. After the wicket, Pandya let a might roar out, clearly showing how much the wicket mattered at the time. Have a look at the wicket here:

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first on a ground where South Africa scored World Cup history's highest score a few matches back - 428 vs Sri Lanka. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave their side a decent start, scoring 32 runs in 6.3 overs before Bumrah sent Zadran back.

Rahmat Shah then came on the crease and added another 31 runs for the second wicket with Gurbaz before Pandya took out the latter in the 13th over.

Talking about Gurbaz's dismissal, it was a well-executed short-pitched delivery from birthday boy Hardik Pandya. The batter went for the shot and seemed to have timed it well. Shardul, stationed at deep fine leg, caught the ball, was about to touch the boundary rope and, hence, threw the ball in the air, regained balance and completed the catch without breaking a sweat.

Shardul Thakur, who came into the XI as Ravi Ashwin's replacement, then got Rahmat Shah out in the very next over to leave them reeling 63/3 in 13.1 overs. Omarzai and Shahidi then put the Afghan innings on track.

Hasmat was taken out by Kuldeep Yadav in the 43rd over by Kuldeep Yadav on a personal score of 80 runs as Afghanistan's hopes of reaching 300 runs in their 50 overs took a dent.

