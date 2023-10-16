Afghanistan created history in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a win over the defending champions England on October 15 in Delhi. This was Afghanistan's only second win in 18 matches across the three ODI World Cup editions, having previously defeated Scotland by one wicket in the 2015 edition of the ODI World Cup.

As soon as Rashid Khan bowled Mark Wood as England's last wicket, the Afghanistan dressing room erupted in joy and so did their players. Speaking after that match, England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that Afghanistan outplayed them and were superior on the day.

"Disappointing to win the toss and concede that many, me missing that first ball down the leg side set the tone. Credit to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today. It came down to execution, we weren’t quite at the level we’d like to be with both bat and ball," said Buttler.

Talking about how England will be reflecting at the loss and bounce back from the setback, Buttler said: "You got to let these defeats hurt, there’s no point in getting over things too quickly, we need to reflect. There’s a lot of character in this group, we need to show a lot of resilience and come back stronger. We need to have guys being able to perform under pressure and that’s what all of us will be working hard towards."

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, on the other hand, was ecstatic with the win and rightfully so. He said: "I am quite happy and all my teammates are happy. This was the best win. The confidence will be there for the next game and the whole country will be happy and proud with this win."

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 284 with the help of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's (57-ball 80) onslaught at the top and Ikram Akhil's gutsy 58 in the late-middle overs. England had a poor start of the chase as no batter could get going except Harry Brook who scored 66 off 61 balls.

Player of the Match Mujeeb ur Rahman (3/51), Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mohammad Nabi (2/16) played a huge role in strangulating English chase.

