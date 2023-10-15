World Cup 2023: 'A fairytale win', fans rejoice Afghanistan's stunning victory against England

Afghanistan men's cricket team scripted history on Sunday (Oct 15) evening by pulling one of the greatest World Cup victories against defending champions England at the World Cup stage by 69 runs. The subcontinent team was dominating from the start and after years of knocking around, finally managed to topple one of the top teams of the sport.

After the win, netizens overwhelmed by the underdog story of Afghanistan took to social media and celebrated the incredible victory and moment.

One of the users pointed that England had a spotless record in the 2019 World Cup where they won all nine games. However, in the first three games of the 2023 World Cup, they had lost two matches already.

0/9 at the 2019 World Cup.



Beating the 2019 winners four years later.



England have been far below the level they should, but this is a far bigger story for Afghanistan.



They've been threatening this for years - the World Cup properly, actually bursts into life — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 15, 2023 ×

Voice of Cricket, Harsha Bhogla rejoiced in the Afghan victory as well and termed the team and its rise as one of "most memorable cricket stories of our times".

The biggest moment in Afghanistan's cricket history. And a great example of how you accept adversity and keep looking ahead. Afghanistan remains the most memorable cricket story of our times. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2023 ×

Fitting that the flagbearer of the sport in Afghanistan and their biggest global superstar has the final say.



A story for eternal folklore. A World Cup classic if there ever was one. And what a dominant margin of victory! #ENGvAFG #CWC23 — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) October 15, 2023 ×

Afganistan win against the world champions England is such a positive for world cricket. Gurbaz, Mujeeb, Rashid, nabi mein bahut daam hai. Happy for the passionate Afganistan fans who never give up on their team. ❤️ #ENGvAFG #ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/LUHshfYeqU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 15, 2023 ×

After Sunday's win, Afghanistan will square up against New Zealand next week at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai - a pitch that supports spinners. Meanwhile, England will hope to get their campaign back on track as they face South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.