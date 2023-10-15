ugc_banner

World Cup 2023: 'A fairytale win', fans rejoice Afghanistan's stunning victory against England

DelhiEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Afghanistan players celebrate after pulling off a memorable victory against England Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

After the win, netizens overwhelmed by the underdog story of Afghanistan took to social media and celebrated the incredible victory and moment

Afghanistan men's cricket team scripted history on Sunday (Oct 15) evening by pulling one of the greatest World Cup victories against defending champions England at the World Cup stage by 69 runs. The subcontinent team was dominating from the start and after years of knocking around, finally managed to topple one of the top teams of the sport. 

After the win, netizens overwhelmed by the underdog story of Afghanistan took to social media and celebrated the incredible victory and moment. 

One of the users pointed that England had a spotless record in the 2019 World Cup where they won all nine games. However, in the first three games of the 2023 World Cup, they had lost two matches already. 

×

Also read | World Cup 2023: Afghanistan stun defending champions England, win by 69 runs

×

Voice of Cricket, Harsha Bhogla rejoiced in the Afghan victory as well and termed the team and its rise as one of "most memorable cricket stories of our times".

×
×
×
×

After Sunday's win, Afghanistan will square up against New Zealand next week at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai - a pitch that supports spinners. Meanwhile, England will hope to get their campaign back on track as they face South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

trending now

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: 

author

Abhinav Singh

Football. Cricket. Politics. Geopolitics. In no particular order.

RELATED

World Cup 2023: 'They outplayed us', England captain Jos Buttler concedes Afghanistan were superior on the day

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan stun defending champions England, win by 69 runs

Hurkacz prevails in thrilling tiebreaker against Rublev to win Shanghai Masters