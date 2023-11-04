Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) secretary Mohan de Silva has resigned amid the awful campaign by Sri Lanka cricket team in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The resignation also comes after a strong criticism of the board members from Sri Lanka's sports minister. In Sri Lanka, the sports ministry oversees the SLC just like other sports bodies in the nation.

Sri Lanka are out of the race of semifinals in the ODI World Cup 2023 after their 302-run drubbing against India on November 2 in Mumbai. The Sports Minister had vowed to get answers from Sri Lanka Cricket after the dismal run.

The Island nation had done well coming into the tournament by reaching the final of Asia Cup 2023 after beating Pakistan. The regional tournament's final, however, was a nightmare for them as they got bowled out for a paltry 50 runs with India's Mohammed Siraj taking six wickets in the game.

In the ODI World Cup, they started horribly by losing to South Africa, Pakistan and Australia in their first three games. Their campaign saw some light in the next two games with wins over Netherlands and defending champions England, who itself are having a horror tournament.

Come next match, Sri Lanka were beaten by Afghanistan before facing India who rekindled the forgetful memories of the Asia Cup 2023 final quite vividly in Mumbai.

Chasing 358, Sri Lanka's chances were put to rest in the first two overs itself with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets. Mohammed Shami then took a five-for as Sri Lanka got all out for a mere 55.