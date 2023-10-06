ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand's hero vs England, has been named after Dravid and Sachin

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was one of the two heroes for his team as the Blackcaps beat England in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener by nine wickets. Coming in to bat at first down, Rachin scored a brilliant 96-ball 123 not out and stitched an unbeaten 273-run partnership with Devon Conway to guide his team home.

The Indian-origin player, however, has an interesting story behind his name. The player's parents, according to various media reports, were fans of Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid - the current India head coach.

Ravindra's parents, while naming him, decided to use 'Ra' from Dravid's first name and 'Chin' from Tendulkar's first name to call their child 'Rachin.'

The left-hand batsman sure played like the duo as he became the fastest hundred scorer for New Zealand in ODI World Cups. Ravindra scored his ton off 82 balls, one less than Devon Conway (152 not out) who had reached his hundred off 83 balls in the same match moments before Rachin.

The inning from Ravindra was as flawless as it could get as he smashed every English bowler around the park for 11 fours and five sixes. During England's batting, Ravindra also took the wicket of Harry Brook on the last ball of the 17th over after being hit for three consecutive boundaries. He was rightfully given the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance of 123 not out and 1/76 in 10 overs.