No Pakistan! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly predicts CWC 2023 semi-finalists

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition gets underway on Thursday (October 5) in Ahmedabad with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener. Ahead of the marquee event, many former cricketers and experts of the game have shared their predictions and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has also joined the bandwagon.

In an interaction with India Today, Ganguly was asked to share his prediction for the top four. In this regard, the veteran has named India, Australia, England and New Zealand as his final four, with no room for Pakistan.

"It's difficult to say. But I will say India, Australia, England and New Zealand. Four teams will be good," Ganguly, who led India in the 2003 ODI World Cup final in South Africa, stated.

On India's chances, Ganguly is very hopeful and said, "India is a very good side, a strong team, and most importantly, they are in very good momentum. The last one and a half month was very good for team India. They have won the crucial Asia Cup. I am very hopeful."

India will look to break their ten-year-long ICC title drought with a win in the upcoming CWC 2023 edition. They last won an ICC title in the 2013 Champions Trophy. On India's lack of success in ICC events since 2013, Ganguly pointed out, "It happens in the game. India played the finals in 2017 in England they have lost to Pakistan. 2019 World Cup, India played well but lost in the semi-finals. They are playing well. I hope in this World Cup India will win the important moments, which is very important in World Cup like tournaments. I hope India will play the finals of the World Cup on the 19th of November in Ahmedabad."

India open their campaign on October 8 (Sunday) when they take on Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

