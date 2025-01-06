Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy post his success in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 edition, in Australia. On Sunday (Jan 5), India lost the fifth and final Test versus Australia, at the SCG, Sydney, on Day 3, to concede the series 3-1. While Jasprit Bumrah had a terrific run with the ball, taking 32 wickets (the most in this edition), Nitish Reddy was one of the very few Indian batters who made a mark Down Under.

Reddy ended with three 40-plus scores, one 38 and a brilliant 114, in the fourth and penultimate Test at the MCG, Melbourne, to leave a mark in his maiden Test series. Thus, Pathan lavished huge praise on the batting all-rounder.

'India have got a terrific player'

"You have got an excellent prospect. It's not easy at all for any batter to make his debut in Australia. We might show his century, but he was batting very well before that, he was reaching the 40-run mark regularly," Irfan told Star Sports.

