Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar slammed India's team selection after their 1-3 Test series loss to Australia on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test at the SCG, Sydney on Sunday (Jan 5). India lost the five-match Test series and conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) for the first time since 2017. Manjrekar, thus, criticised the team combination for India during the marquee series, especially pointing out Washington Sundar's inclusion in the XI for the series finale in Sydney.

Advertisment

'India didn't have a single player who was played because of his second skill'

"It's crazy when you think of an important place in that Indian Test XI in a marquee series. Barring that fifty, Washington Sundar hasn't contributed with the bat much. I think he's a highly talented bowler. But, he has a place when the pitch is turning overseas. And with Jadeja already there, Nitish Kumar Reddy as well, plus Washington Sundar as well. I thought his selection was a blunder on a pitch like this," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Also read: BGT: 'Truth is we are just white-ball bullies,' Former player SLAMS India after Test series loss vs Australia

Advertisment

"The last two tours to Australia, India didn't have a single player who was played because of his second skill. They always focused on his main skill and that was good enough to get him into the side. The other skill was a bonus. Here, I thought India went the England way, when England was not winning," he further added.

Talking about Sundar, the left-arm spinner—who had a great run in India's forgettable Test series versus New Zealand at home—he ended with three wickets, bowling only 37 overs in the series (playing three Tests). He returned with 114 runs with the bat, including a handy fifty in the fourth and penultimate Test at the MCG, Melbourne.

India will now shift their focus on the 2025 Champions Trophy, which kicks off next month in Pakistan and the UAE. Their next Test assignment is in July in England, comprising five Tests.