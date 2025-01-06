Kaif added, "India lost 1-3, and I think this is a wake-up call, because now we have to pay our attention towards Test cricket. It's not just Gautam Gambhir who is at fault. All players get the chance to play Ranji Trophy, but it gets tiresome for the players and they prefer rest over playing Ranji Trophy. They don't play Ranji Trophy, they don't play practice matches then how will they become better players? It's tough to play on turning tracks in India and tougher to play on seaming tracks in Australia and South Africa. So if you don't practice well, WTC will keep eluding you. What has happened, it has happened for the good and now Team India needs to work hard in Test cricket."

In the last 10 Tests, India have lost six and won only three (with two against Bangladesh at home). Rohit Sharma-led side were whitewashed by New Zealand in a three-match series at home before conceding the BGT to Australia.

At present, their focus will shift to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 edition, which kicks off next month in Pakistan and the UAE. India's next Test assignment is a five-match Test series versus England in England. It will be interesting to see what all changes India makes in the red-ball side by then.