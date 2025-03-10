New Zealand’s national cricket team, fondly known as the BlackCaps, has consistently been a formidable force in international cricket. Their journey has been marked by resilience, skill, and determination. However, when it comes to ICC tournament finals, heartbreak has followed them time and again. Despite their excellence, luck and circumstances have often conspired against them, leaving the Kiwis with a string of painful losses in their quest for a major ICC trophy.

Advertisment

The trail of defeats in finals

2009 Champions Trophy final: A 6-wicket loss

New Zealand’s first major heartbreak in an ICC final came in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy against Australia. Batting first, the BlackCaps could only manage 200 runs on the board, a modest total that never seemed enough against a powerful Australian side. Despite a spirited bowling effort, the target was comfortably chased down, and New Zealand lost by six wickets. This was the beginning of their finals' curse.

Advertisment

Also Read: WPL 2025 | Orange cap, red hot form: Ellyse Perry's love affair with Chinnaswamy stadium

2015 ODI World Cup final: Overpowered by Australia

After a dream run in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand faced their trans-Tasman rivals, Australia, in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Their hopes were high, but Australia’s experience and ruthless execution proved too strong. The Kiwis were dismissed for just 183 runs, and Australia chased down the target with ease, winning by seven wickets. It was a tough pill to swallow for a team that had captured the imagination of fans with their fearless brand of cricket.

Advertisment

2019 ODI World Cup final: The agonising super over

If any final loss hurt the most, it was this one. In what is regarded as one of the greatest cricket matches ever played, New Zealand faced England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s. After both teams ended with identical scores of 241, the game went into a dramatic Super Over. Even there, the scores were tied at 15 runs apiece, but England got declared winners on the controversial boundary count rule. It was an excruciatingly painful way to lose, and the world sympathised with the BlackCaps, who had given it their all.

2021 T20 World Cup final: Another tough night

New Zealand had another shot at ICC glory when they reached the final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup against Australia. After posting 172/4, a competitive total, their hopes were shattered as Australia chased it down comfortably, winning by eight wickets. Another final, another loss—this time in the shortest format of the game.

2025 Champions Trophy final: Another close loss

The trend continued in 2025 when New Zealand made it to yet another ICC final in the Champions Trophy. Facing a tough opponent in India, the Kiwis put up a fight but were once again denied glory, losing by four wickets. Despite reaching another final, they couldn’t break their unfortunate streak of losses.

The unbreakable spirit of Kiwis

While these repeated losses in ICC finals have been painful, they do not define New Zealand cricket. The BlackCaps have been a symbol of sportsmanship, consistency, and excellence. Their ability to fight through challenges and consistently reach the final stages of major tournaments speaks volumes about their quality as a cricketing nation.

Fans around the world respect New Zealand for their resilience and the way they play the game. Though they have suffered heartbreak, it is only a matter of time before the BlackCaps will finally lift an ICC trophy in a major event and end their streak of near-misses.

Until then, their journey remains one of the most inspiring stories in world cricket—a tale of persistence, heartbreak, and an undying will to keep coming back stronger.