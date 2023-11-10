New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra is having a wonderful ODI World Cup 2023 with 565 runs in eight matches so far. In addition to his feats, the 23-year-old has also been named ICC Player of Month for October 2023. Ravindra played six matches in October - all in ODI World Cup - scoring 406 runs with two centuries and two fifties.

Talking about the award, Ravindra, as reported by the ICC, said: "I'm very grateful to win this award."

"It's been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special," he added. He edged out India bowler Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa batter Quinton de Kock for the award.

The left-hand batter started the tournament with a match-winning knock of 123 not out against defending champions England in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad before scoring a century against Australia as well. In between, he hit two fifties, against India and Netherlands.

The Kiwi also thanked his teammates for backing him up and letting him flourish as a batter.

"Being backed by the team helps a lot, being able to go out there with a lot of freedom, and play your natural game," Ravindra said.

"The lucky thing is the wickets have been really nice to bat on, suits my game in terms of being positive and taking the game on."

Currently, Ravindra is at the top of the run charts in ODI World Cup 2023 with 565 runs to his name in nine matches at an average of 70.62 with three centuries. de Kock and India batter Virat Kohli take the next two places with 550 and 543 runs, respectively.