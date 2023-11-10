Australia batter Glenn Maxwell has said that to put India's bowling attack under pressure one has to play shots against them early on. India have been one of the most successful bowling attacks in the ODI World Cup 2023 - taking 76 wickets in the eight matches they have played.

“You try play a couple of reverse laps early on,” said Maxwell on the podcast Club Prairie Fire.

“I think one of the key things we have found against India is that if you can get the ball scuffed early enough, play a few shots even if it is swinging, just take them on try and get some sort of edge into the cricket ball.

“If you can get them to stop swinging and make them go to spin, you can put them under some kind of pressure.

“I think we have found that teams who have gone defensively against them in the powerplay, then you are just a sitting duck. You are basically going to bring them back in the game," he added.

Talking about India's pace bowlers, Maxwell said: “Mohammed Shami’s seam is the straightest thing in the world. The carpenters would love to get a straight angle,” Maxwell said.

“Shami is too good with the new ball. We know how good Bumrah is and Siraj is a wicket-taker so he might be the guy one can try and take on. But his late outswing is so difficult to face,” he added.

Apart from all the fast bowlers, Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have also been very effective, sharing 26 wickets between them in a total of eight matches India have played so far.