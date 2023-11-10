CWC 2023: Will Pakistan face-off be Ben Stokes' final ODI? England star reveals

England's Ben Stokes opened up on his ODI future ahead of Jos Buttler-led side's final game in the ODI World Cup, where they will take on Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday (Nov 11). Stokes announced a shocking retirement from the ODI format in mid-2022 citing the strain of juggling three cricket formats. He, however, took a U-turn and returned to the shorter format for Buttler & Co.'s ODI WC defence in India. With the English side out of the competition, their last league game can be Stokes' final in the format as well.

Prior to the Pakistan face-off, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Stokes opened up on his ODI future and said he is unsure. "I’ve no idea,” Stokes said as quoted by Belfast Telegraph when asked about his ODI future.

He further opined, "I’m sure there will be a conversation but I don’t know when that will be. I have used the time between games here to give myself a better opportunity after the knee surgery."

Stokes added, "All the work in the gym doesn’t compare to what you go through out there. I’m looking forward to getting it sorted and not having to worry like I have these past 18 months. From a physical point of view I’m better off than when I first got out here, but physical fitness and cricket fitness are two different things."

Stokes, thus, chose to keep his cards close to the chest and not reveal much at this point. He made an ODI return to give his side a better chance to defend the 50-over World Cup title, however, England have had a miserable run in the ongoing edition in India (with two wins in eight games). The 32-year-old missed the opening few games, as he is struggling with knee issues, and couldn't do much with the bat before making an impressive 108 in his side's win over the Netherlands on Wednesday (Nov 8).