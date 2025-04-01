Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has transformed into a death-overs specialist since making his mark, credits his success to constructive self-criticism, relentless improvement, and an unwavering mindset that echoes the legendary 'Mamba Mentality'.

The 26-year-old, representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025, played a crucial role in his team's hard-fought 11-run win over Gujarat Titans, picking the vital wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford.

Speaking about his evolution as a cricketer, Arshdeep told JioHotstar, "The key is to improve by 1% to 1.5% after every game, every day—whether the performance was good or bad. I've always believed that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. Like Kobe Bryant, who constantly refined his game and never settled, I engage in constructive self-criticism and strive to enhance my skill set, even if it's just by half a percent."

With Punjab Kings now under the leadership of stylish batter Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep is optimistic about breaking the franchise’s title drought.

'Shreyas always backs his players'

Reflecting on Iyer’s leadership, he said, "I have played under Iyer’s captaincy in the Duleep Trophy, and I really enjoyed it. He always backs his players and gives them the freedom to express themselves. What I admire most is that his approach remains the same—he doesn’t impose rigid instructions but encourages us to trust our skills and play selflessly. He assures full backing to the players, and as a team, we will give everything to win the title."

Arshdeep, who has bagged 78 wickets in the IPL from 66 matches and 99 wickets from 63 T20 Internationals for India, thrives under pressure, much like Kobe Bryant did in crunch moments on the basketball court.

"I enjoy stepping up when the team is under pressure—whether it's stopping runs or taking wickets. When they hand me the ball in crucial moments, it’s a sign of trust, and I take that as a challenge. Pressure is a privilege, and I embrace it. The mentality is all about pushing limits, staying focused, and never letting setbacks define you. Success doesn’t come overnight, but I ensure that failures don’t shake my belief. Every time I get another opportunity, I give my all to help the team win."

With this mindset, Arshdeep Singh continues to forge his path as one of the most dependable bowlers in high-pressure situations, embodying the grit, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines champions.

