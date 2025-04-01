Ryan Rickelton stood at the non-striker’s end, stunned, as he watched Suryakumar Yadav pull off his trademark shot—one he has no intention of attempting himself. During Mumbai Indians' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (March 31), Suryakumar made an impact with a blistering cameo towards the end.

Advertisment

In a low-scoring encounter, Mumbai were set a modest target of 117 by KKR. By the time Suryakumar arrived at the crease, Rickelton had already done the heavy lifting. However, on just his second delivery of the night, Suryakumar Yadav effortlessly showcased his signature stroke—shuffling across the stumps and scooping the ball over fine-leg for a massive six.

“I just told Quinny (Quinton de Kock) that SKY is a joke! He does things I can’t even dream of. He’s played that shot multiple times, but I’m not going to try it. I’m just glad he’s on our team,” Rickelton said after the match.

Also Read: Virat Kohli joining Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League? Viral social media post sends shockwaves

Advertisment

'I was lucky to get some runs'

Playing his maiden IPL season, Rickelton initially struggled to adapt to Indian conditions, managing just 13(7) and 6(9) in his first two outings. However, returning to Wankhede gave him a chance to reassess. After researching the pitch conditions, he arrived better prepared, anchoring Mumbai’s chase with an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls—featuring the most boundaries and sixes across both teams.

“I took my time. I just had to put bat to ball. The ball was moving around, and I was lucky to get some runs. I had been chatting with folks back in South Africa about Wankhede—how it challenges batters. But I’m looking forward to using the pace on offer. The atmosphere was unbelievable, with the crowd turning the stadium blue. I’m definitely going to enjoy my time here,” he added.

Advertisment

Before MI’s batters wrapped up the game, their bowlers had set the stage for an eight-wicket triumph. Debutant Ashwani Kumar dazzled on his IPL debut, dismantling KKR’s lineup with a remarkable four-wicket haul, returning figures of 4/24. His scalps included seasoned campaigners like skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and power-hitter Andre Russell.

While Ashwani starred, Mumbai’s other bowlers played their part in restricting KKR to a paltry 116. “I think the bowlers executed the plans brilliantly. The conditions demanded tactical adjustments, and the spinners bowled in the right areas. Keeping such a strong team to a low score was phenomenal,” Rickelton concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)