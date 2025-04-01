Indian cricket fans were in for a shock on Tuesday (April 1) morning when the Sydney Sixers, a three-time Big Bash League (BBL) champions, announced that star India batter Virat Kohli had officially signed for the next two seasons.

Advertisment

The news spread like wildfire, sparking excitement and debate across social media. However, it didn't take long for the Australian franchise to clear the air -- this was nothing more than an April Fool’s prank!

Also Read: 'Next to Shoaib Akhtar': MI sensation Ashwani Kumar becomes first Indian bowler to achieve THIS feat on IPL debut

"April Fools," the Sydney Sixers later posted on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that Kohli had not, in fact, joined the Big Bash League.

Advertisment

See the viral social media post here:

King Kohli 🤩



Virat Kohli is officially a Sixer for the next TWO seasons! ✍️ #LIKEASIXER pic.twitter.com/TE89D4Ar6l — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) March 31, 2025

Advertisment

'Good One,' one of the user commented, While another sarcastically said, "King Kohli is finally getting a Trophy winning Franchise," A third one commented, "Sorry Sydney Sixers ,You don't have the strength to keep Kohli !!! BTW You Can be happy by posting April Fool stuff."

Kohli has made a fine start to life in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 edition as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently sit at the top of the points table. RCB started their campaign with a convincing win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, where Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 to get his side home.

The second match was a mixed bag for the star batter as he struggled to find rhythm against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk stadium. Kohli scored 31 off 30 balls, but it was a good knock at the end of the day as Bengaluru defeated Chennai by 50 runs to claim a rare win at the Chepauk.

Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be back in action on Wednesday (April 2) as they face Gujarat Titans at their home.

(With inputs from agencies)