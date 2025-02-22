The Indian national anthem was mistakenly played during the England vs Australia Champions Trophy game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (Feb 22). In a major blunder by the sound team at the venue, they accidentally played the Indian national anthem instead of Australia’s, with the players, including English, looking baffled.

The players and the match officials walked onto the field for the customary national anthems, with England’s being played first. Just after the Aussie team members lined up to sing theirs, the organisers wrongly played the Indian anthem, leaving everyone stunned. They realised it soon after and stopped (it) before restoring the order and playing the Australian Fair.

In a hilarious mix-up during today's England vs. Australia match, Pakistan decided to give Australia a "surprise warm-up" by playing the Indian national anthem instead of Australia's! 🎶😂 pic.twitter.com/vrDQKTQmio — Arun (@oddEEVEN21) February 22, 2025

Besides this being considered a one-of-a-kind instance ever recorded, it was bizarre because India is not even scheduled to play any of its Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan; instead, they will play all the matches in Dubai, including the knockouts, should they qualify.

India’s refusal

Just like how the BCCI denied sending its team across the border for the 2023 Asia Cup (for security reasons), forcing the tournament to be played in a hybrid model (with Sri Lanka added as a last-minute alternate venue), the Indian Cricket Board did the same this time too (for the same reason), denying sending the Rohit Sharma-led side to Pakistan.

After officially informing the apex body about it, the ICC asked Pakistan to accept the hybrid model, which they denied doing in the first go. However, after several sittings and discussions, the PCB accepted this model, choosing Dubai as the alternative venue (for India); however, that came with some conditions, which the BCCI accepted.

Meanwhile, returning to the England vs Australia Champions Trophy game, England batted first after losing the toss, and have scored 132 for two in 20 overs till the time of writing this.

While opener Ben Duckett completed his fifty, his partner Phil Salt got out (to Ben Dwarshuis) courtesy of a brilliant catch by Alex Carey at the mid-on area in the Powerplay.

𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙏𝙎 𝙂𝘼𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙀, 𝘽𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙉... 𝙂𝙊𝙉𝙀! 😲💥



Phil Salt was in full flow, but Alex Carey’s stunning grab brings his blazing knock to an end! 🧤🔥

Can Australia capitalize on this breakthrough? 🏏⚡#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #AUSvENG, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2,… pic.twitter.com/CgScZ0l4Wi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2025

Later, the left-arm seamer removed Jamie Smith, batting at number three for the first time in his career for 15.

𝘼𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙂𝙊𝙀𝙎! 😲💥



Jamie Smith miscues, and Carey pouches it with ease! A soft dismissal – can England bounce back from this setback? 🏏⚡#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #AUSvENG, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Sports 18-1 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/WJeUYT4sv9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2025

Joe Root and Duckett stitched a healthy partnership, propelling England to score at over six runs per over.

