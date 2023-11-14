IND vs NZ Semifinal Tickets Online: How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 Semifinals

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 Semifinal Tickets: India will lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the IND vs NZ match on Wednesday (Nov 15) at 02:00 pm IST.

Here's how to book tickets for the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal match.

How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match?

To book India vs New Zealand match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

https://in.bookmyshow.com

What is the price for the India vs New Zealand World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for India vs New Zealand starts at ₹2,500.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the India vs New Zealand semifinal?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal match.

How to book IND vs NZ tickets on BookMyShow?

The BookMyShow website says, "The 13th ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will take place in India between 5 October and 19 November. Ten world-class venues in 10 host cities will host 48 matches in 46 days across the country. This will be the biggest Men’s Cricket World Cup ever with hundreds of million fans around the world ready to be part of it. This World Cup will bring you closer to the game than ever before. It will showcase the very best of cricket in one day, combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion."

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

Can I book India vs New Zealand tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book India vs New Zealand match tickets. However, the latest update shows that all tickets for the India vs Netherlands match are sold out.

